Mother's Day 2026: How to treat your mother in Kolkata?

This Mother’s Day, make the most important woman in your life feel special by taking her out or treating her to gourmet food at home. From relaxing budget cafés to luxury five-star hotels, everyone joins in the spirit of celebrating motherhood by organizing special brunch, lunch, or dinner spreads. Keep an eye on these Kolkata spots and pick one before seats run out.
Skip the alarm and let your mother wake up late only to be greeted by a global brunch at The Square, Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences. This multi-cuisine experience is designed to appeal to every palate. From an Italian antipasti corner to a Himalayan cheese platter and Ministry of Kebabs signature trolley, one would be spoilt for choices. Worry not, for those who love desi food, there’s South Indian, chaat station, and even biryani to choose from. Live stations like pasta on wheels and the dessert section are added attractions. If you want flavours, variety, and balance, then this is a brunch you cannot miss. At Rs 1999+ (per person) between 12:30 pm and 4 pm.
Celebrating the spirit of motherhood, YAYAvar at Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata presents a Brunch which is a heartfelt tribute to their presence in each of our lives. The specialty diner presents all that defines ‘maa ki haath ka khana’ for them. From the spicy biryani, to the delicious Rajma Chawal, from the Mahi tikka to simplicity redefined in Curd Rice, one can taste them all on the menu. Moreover, the brunch is wrapped up by the nostalgic kheer. And the biggest surprise, every mother gets their meal complimentary! At Rs 1899+ (per person) between 12:30 pm and 3:30 pm.
Just in case your mother wants a day off to pamper herself by staying at home, doing beauty treatments, spa massages, and catching up on the series and movies on her bucket list, then order in from Paprika Gourmet’s Mother’s Day Menu. This includes Nolen Gur Babka, Labneh, and Hazelnut Caramelised Fig on Sourdough, Mezze Platter, and more. You can place your orders directly between 9 am and 7 pm on 9007022678/79 at Rs 300 onwards.
Gift your mother a meal that goes all out in its gourmet nature and blends sweet and savoury flavours. Visit Olive Café & Bar and indulge in their signatures like Chevre & Cherry Tomato Tart, Fried Goat Cheese, Thai Fried Chicken Strips, and more. For the mains, you have Three Cheese Ravioli and Wild Mushroom Tagliatelle. Pair the food with summer drinks like Coco Jumbo or Tang Bang and wrap it with the globally famous kunafa or a handcrafted chocolate box. At Rs 2000 (approx. for two) from 12 pm onwards.
If you want to take your mother out for a treat, but are on a tight budget, then head over to Artsy- Coffee & Culture. Packed with fresh seasonal picks and delicious flavours, it offers a perfect ambiance to relax and unwind. On the menu are fruity notes like Watermelon, mango and feta salad, Raw mango and herb salad, coconut panna cotta with mango jelly, Espresso tonic, Mango Matcha Elixir, and more. At Rs 1000 (approx. for two) from 9 am to 10 pm.
ITC Royal Bengal and ITC Sonar is all set to usher in Mother’s Day by making sure your mother experiences the best of hidden culinary gems from the country. At Grand Market Pavilion, ITC Royal Bengal, treat her to the wonderful flavours of North East India while Bengali and Anglo- Indian fares await her at Eden Pavilion, ITC Sonar. At Rs 2300+ between 1 pm and 3:45 pm (Grand Market Pavilion) and at Rs 1800+ between 12:30 pm and 3 pm (Eden Pavilion).
Kolkata’s iconic heritage hotel, The Astor, always takes a stride forward when it comes to celebrations. This Mother’s Day, head over for their special lunch buffet comprising some of the finest mix of Indian and global delicacies. From endless Pani Puri fillings to Table Beetroot Capriccio-Yogurt Mint Mousse for starters, to Lemon grass flavoured chicken chunk finished in Tandoor or Braised cottage cheese in black bean sauce for the mains, and to wrap it up, delicious desserts like Boozy Brownie, Dark-white chocolate mousse, and Baked mihidana cake & fresh coconut cream, await all. At Rs 1699+ onwards between 12:30 pm and 3:30 pm.
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