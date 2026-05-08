Mother's Day 2026: How to treat your mother in Kolkata?

Skip the alarm and let your mother wake up late only to be greeted by a global brunch at The Square, Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences. This multi-cuisine experience is designed to appeal to every palate. From an Italian antipasti corner to a Himalayan cheese platter and Ministry of Kebabs signature trolley, one would be spoilt for choices. Worry not, for those who love desi food, there’s South Indian, chaat station, and even biryani to choose from. Live stations like pasta on wheels and the dessert section are added attractions. If you want flavours, variety, and balance, then this is a brunch you cannot miss. At Rs 1999+ (per person) between 12:30 pm and 4 pm.