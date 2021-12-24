Sayan Chakraborty of WTF has a box full of surprises for food lovers

Getting something that's filling and doesn't compromise on quality is a miracle formula. And Sayan Chakraborty, founder of WTF- Where’s The Food, seems to have just formulated that. The filling boxes of lunch around Rs 150 is just what the famished college-going crowd looks for in and around the Salt Lake area. The idea though is a culmination of a business plan that Sayan Chakraborty nurtured since his own college days -- to satiate the appetite of students at a pocket-friendly rate.

The young F&B entrepreneur has now turned wordsmith with his autobiography WTF! Just Happened, that has also been recognized by none other than the legendary Ratan Tata.

What’s your secret to success for WTF?

Putting the consumers ahead of monetary benefits. It is gratitude towards the ones who build up the base for WTF. Even during the pandemic, keeping in mind the welfare of our customers we were one of the very firsts to shut doors. We wanted each soul to push through the tough times and see each other at the end of the tunnel.

How did you manage to pull through with your diner shut for the public?

Dine-ins were completely shut for the public but salaries for the entire team of almost 50 people were ensured. We kicked off a full-fledged cloud kitchen model called The Hunger Number, where people just had to WhatsApp HUNGRY to us and we took it up from there.

We also introduced the non-profit concept where if people WhatsApped TALK to us, a friend without judgements would speak to you and share your worries.

How has the journey of getting back to normal been?

Strategically, I took the opportunity of couples not being able to meet for long and introduced a concept of Candle Light Dinner at just Rs149 right after the first lockdown. It gained immediate popularity. Things were just looking up with the Pujas and other festivities when we were again hit by the second lockdown. We had to come up with something new this time and that is when Food Casino happened. It is a unique concept where the customers are offered with cards to test their luck. Each of the cards have unique offers with one of them being the Jackpot card. You hit the jackpot if you pick the latter and it would not only slash the entire bill amount off your orders but allow you to take the exact amount home.

You recently published your book WTF! Just Happened and was acknowledged by Ratan Tata…

Initially, I was penning words down as a memoir and the book happened quite surprisingly. I personally was at an all-time low with businesses looking down and the thought of having to build everything again from the scratch.

The publisher was looking to work with young entrepreneurs. As we were on the lookout for recommendations, I lightly mentioned sending a preview to Ratan Tata and mustered the courage to actually do so. What followed will be forever be etched in my heart.

What’s next?

I have plans of launching a new joint in South Kolkata named Serial Chiller targeted towards all eligible bachelors in the city. It’ll be decked in everything neon, with affordable food & shisha, and provide a place for young singles to come in as strangers and leave as friends. This is a popular concept in Europe, but Serial Chiller will be moulded according to the Indian mindset.

Diwan-E-Aam is another plan in my bag that will serve kebabs and grilled meat at just Rs.69. The kiosks will mainly be located outside metro stations across the city.

WTF will have its fourth outlet at Chandernagore early next year.