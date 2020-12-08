2020 was not an easy year for anyone, and especially so for people looking to date online. But users were still very active on the dating app Tinder. The app has released Year In Swipe - its insights for 2020. This year saw Indian Gen Z follow memes, bonding over games, supporting local businesses and uniting for climate change. From emojis to local artists we share the top ten trends here. Here were the top 10 biggest trends of this year:

1. Pandemic pick up lines took over Tinder. Mentions of ‘quarantine and chill’ took off in March, as lockdown woes inspired creative one-liners in the spirit of Let’s be like covid and catch each other or Wash your hands so you can hold mine.

2. Masks became a dating essential. Members were “Down to mask up and meet up”, with mask mentions up nearly 2.5x by April 2020 and mentions for went up almost 5x by April 2020 from the beginning of the pandemic.



3. Tinder was the place to share a collective "shrug". The most-used emoji on Tinder in 2020 was the shrugging emoji as members showed uncertainty and ambivalence about the future. And it often looked a little like this: Maybe we’ll have a chance to meet up in 2020, but honestly who knows!



4. WAP brought unapologetic body positivity to Tinder bios. In August, WAP by Cardi B quickly became the #1 anthem on Tinder and held through 2020, inspiring many to put themselves out there and share their own dance moves.

5. Support for Causes held strong: 2019 had ‘environment’ as a top trending word in bios and come 2020 the pandemic did not put a damper on the Tinder community’s support for it and climate change. Mentions of Climate Change more than doubled in 2020 from 2019, signaling how members take shared values seriously while matching.

6. We found hope in shared experiences: For the first time, everyone went through the same thing together and they found solace in shared activities. This reflected on Tinder with Dalgona Coffee, Bored in the House, and Banana bread finding themselves in member’s bios reflective of quarantine trends around the world.

7. We were left in a cold mess: As India collectively cried while watching Kasoor, Tinder members took to their profiles to include the song in their bios. Excuse us while we find someone on Tinder to debate if this was better than Cold/Mess.

8. Gamers Overpowered in 2020: OP saw a significant increase in bio mentions up to 3X from 2019. Gaming was popular as a theme on Tinder profiles in 2020 with mentions of Ludo also rising significantly early in the year.

9. Vocal for Local: Baba Ka Dhaba made its 2020 debut on social media and on Tinder member’s bios. We stan this debutante, and also had something to say about it.

10. Solving the Rasode Main Kaun Tha 2020 Mystery: While some people used the meme to promote the nutritional value of chickpeas, Tinder members asked the question in their bios, even though we know how it ended. Special shout out to Tinder member Rashi who took full accountability for what she did with the cooker. We hope Kokilaben is proud.



