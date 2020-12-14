Although the year 2020 will be remembered for all the bad news it brought, it will also be an unforgettable year for South Indian movies, particularly on Twitter. We say this because some of the movies were most discussed on the micro-blogging platform. Here's a look at the top 10 titles that werer tweeted about with the hashtag #ThisHappened:

1. #Master - Expected in 2020, but delayed because of the pandemic, Vijay’s (@actorvijay) movie #Master is one of the most anticipated Tamil releases of 2021. The release of songs and trailers across the year managed to garner love from fans with the movie topping conversation charts in 2020.

2. #VakeelSaab - Marking the comeback of Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan), the movie #VakeelSaab is a remake of the Hindi movie, Pink. The release of the movie’s motion poster received heaps of praises and immense love from fans on Twitter.

3. #Valimai - Ajith fans took to Twitter to share their happiness about the upcoming film and developments related to the movie throughout the year. The film facilitated conversations around the actor’s birthday and the announcement that they were resuming shooting.

4. #SarkaruVaariPaata - Director Parasuram Petla and music composer Thaman S (@MusicThaman) took to Twitter and shared the motion poster of the much-anticipated movie on Mahesh Babu's (@urstrulyMahesh) birthday which received immense love and admiration from fans.

5. #SooraraiPottru - Starring actors Suriya (@Suriya_offl) and Aparna Balamurali (@Aparnabala2), #SooraraiPottru was one of 2020’s biggest and the most talked-about releases. Tamil fans declared the movie a masterpiece on Twitter while praising the performances of lead actors.

6. #RRR - Starring actors N. T. Rama Rao Jr. (@tarak9999), Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) and Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08), the period action drama written and directed by SS Rajamouli (@ssrajamouli) led discussions on Twitter as people Tweeted about various updates related to the movie.

7. #Pushpa - The upcoming Telugu film with Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) and Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) in lead roles is one of the most awaited movies of 2021. Fans shared their delight and excitement as the film commenced shooting in Nov 2020. The first look, released earlier in the year, garnered strong positive reviews from fans on Twitter.

8. #SarileruNeekevvaru - Starring Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh), Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) and Vijayashanti, Sarileru Neekevvaru won massive love from fans after its release this year. Even before the release, Mahesh Babu’s (@urstrulyMahesh) army-look had fans eagerly waiting for the movie.

9. #KGFChapter2 - A sequel to the successful 2018 film K.G.F, #KGFChapter2 stars actors Yash (@TheNameIsYash) and Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay). Makers of the movie shared a teaser poster along with a special announcement. Ardent fans of Yash (@TheNameIsYash) took to the service to discuss the movie, making #KGFChapter2 one of the leading conversation topics on Twitter.

10. #Darbar - The Tamil action thriller starring superstar Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) released in January of 2020. Fans were quick to catch the movie and flooded Twitter with their reviews, praising Thalaiva’s performance and pouring love for him.



