Google-owned services including Gmail and Google Docs on Monday were partially restored after experiencing a major outage in India and several other countries.



According to Downdetector, Google Meet and Google Play and were also inaccessible for some users. Most other Google services including Google Classroom also got affected by the outage.



With Gmail, problems reported by users ranged from accessing website, logging and messages issues.



Google has updated that Gmail, Google Drive, Google Calendar and most other services hit by the outage has been restored for some users.



"Gmail service has already been restored for some users, and we expect a resolution for all users in the near future," Google said in a statement.



A large number of YouTube users found problems in accessing the site and watching videos. Log-in issues were also reported by some users.



However, some users reported on Twitter that the they could watch YouTube videos in "Incognito" mode even during the outage.



Downdetector showed that the affected Google services are not only facing troubles in India but in many other parts of the world including parts of Europe, the US and more.



"Just when you thought 2020 couldn't get any crazier, instead of a Snow Day, we could have a #GoogleDown Day," a Twitter user wrote from his account.



Another Twitter user said: "2020 is incredible, even Google didn't make it through it #googledown."



Google was earlier hit by a significant outage in August this year, which also took down its suite of online services and YouTube.

