On Friday, tech major Sony announced that it is pulling CD Projekt SA's Cyberpunk 2077 game from its PlayStation Store. The company will also offer full refunds to anyone who bought the game from the digital storefront.

"SIE (Sony Interactive Entertainment) strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store. SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice," the firm said in a statement.

Sony's move comes just days after Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red said people unsatisfied with their purchase on the PS4 or Xbox One should request a refund.

Due to Sony's stringent refund policy, many who bought digital versions of the game from the PlayStation Store were unable to get refunds.

Currently, it is unclear when Sony plans to return Cyberpunk 2077 to the PlayStation Store; the company's note says the game will be unavailable in its digital format "until further notice."

Cyberpunk 2077 is adapted from the Cyberpunk franchise, the story takes place in dystopian Night City, an open world with six distinct regions.

Players assume the first-person perspective of a customisable mercenary known as V, who can acquire skills in hacking and machinery, an arsenal of ranged weapons, and options for melee combat.

Despite the problems, entertainment rating website Metacritic has given Cyberpunk 2077 a score of 87 out of 100 based on 69 reviews, describing it as "an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification."

*Edited from an IANS report