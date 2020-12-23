Amazfit is launching Amazfit GTS 2 mini smartwatch in the Indian market on December 26 for Rs 6,999.



The newest addition to the popular GT 2 Series, the GTS 2 mini-packs in a vast array of technological features to make life healthier and more fun at an attractive price that offers outstanding value.



"Menstrual Cycle tracking by the GTS 2 mini offers female cycle tracking to follow the length of menstrual cycles, identify fertile days and give women insights into their cycle," the company said in a statement.



The Amazfit GTS 2 mini has an Always-on 1.55-inch AMOLED Display which has high 301 ppi resolution and a smoothly curved borderless 2.5D glass display.



It has an Aluminum alloy body, supports 70+ sports modes, GPS + GLONASS, 50-meter (5ATM) water resistance and promises up to 21 days of battery life with normal mode.



The smartwatch features a BioTracker, 2PPG (support blood oxygen) biological data sensor. It also packs a bunch of sensors that include Accelerometer, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor.



For connectivity, the Amazfit device features Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC, GPS and GLONASS.



