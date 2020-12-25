Google's game streaming platform Stadia will receive four new games in January 2021, and this will be added to its Stadia Pro collection.

The games include Ary and the Secret of Seasons, Figment, F1 2020, and Hotline Miami, reports 9To5Google.



Figment costs $19.99, though the musical journey is currently on discount for $11.99. F1 2020 is the most expensive game being offered in this batch at $59.99, currently $29.99.



Ary and the Secret of Seasons and Hotline Miami will be available for $39.99 and $9.99 respectively.



Currently, there are over 30 games available as part of the Stadia Pro subscription that costs $9.99 (roughly Rs 740) per month.



Google has announced that around 400 new games are on the way for its Stadia Cloud game streaming service.



In a recent interview with MobileSyrup, Jack Buser, Stadia Director of Games, said most of these games would be arriving in 2021 and beyond.



Meanwhile, Google is offering a trial to Stadia Pro Cloud game streaming service completely free of charge, not even requiring a payment method upfront.



One-month trials have been available since April of this year when the free tier launched, but have always required a payment method in advance so the trial can automatically continue when the free month ends.



*Edited from an IANS report