Indian consumer robot maker Milagrow launched an affordable range of floor cleaning and sanitising robotic vacuum cleaners.



Backed by Milagrow's 9th generation proprietary Gyro mapping software, both the robots, RedHawk and BlackCat, help with cleaning and sanitising the floors and can be operated by users from anywhere in the world, the company said in a statement.



"During the pandemic, we have recorded increasing traction from tier 2 and tier 3 towns like Mizoram, Nagaland, Kuthuparamba, Agra, Ludhiana, Vellore, Kochi, Vijayawada, and Vizag, for our robotic vacuum cleaners," said Rajeev Karwal, Founder Chairman, Milagrow Robots.



"At an attractive price point, more customers can enjoy the benefit of our robots. Moreover, the newly-launched models will also have an extensive retail footprint across India through both online and offline modes," he added.



Both the devices display real-time progress and mapping while cleaning on the users' mobile device. The large water tank in these robots can also carry ICMR-recommended Covid killing solution, sodium hypochlorite.



The machines also come with an anti-bacterial, antimicrobial mop. The robots have strong suction power and use HEPA 12 filtration for removing almost all kinds of virus particles up to 0.01 micron, the company said.



Meanwhile, the dry and wet mopping is done simultaneously. These robots can minimize the spread of infections within enclosed environments. The company also said that in the July-September quarter, it clocked a whopping 723 per cent growth over last year.



