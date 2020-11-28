EDM artiste Nucleya joins hands with smartphone maker OnePlus to make an exclusive song for the recently-launched OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z-Bass Edition. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition comes equipped with a 9.2mm dynamic drivers with environmental noise reduction algorithms for providing leading voice pickup and call clarity.

"This collaboration with Nucleya was conceptualised to provide our community with a unique experience of listening to the song and hearing deep bass and clear vocals with the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition," Siddhant Narayan, Head of Marketing, OnePlus India said in a statement.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z-Bass Edition also offers 100ms low-latency delivery, compared to 110ms on the regular edition.

The device comes with Warp Charge support that gives 10 hours of playback on a 10-minute charge, and 17 hours of playback on a single charge (down from 20 hours on the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z).

"Much like all my music, you'll find a heavy dose of Bass, accompanied by my signature vocal chops on the drop and a groove that will definitely get you dancing," said Nucleya.

*Edited from an IANS report

