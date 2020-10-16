Theatres are finally open in a few states such as Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

But if you are wondering how safe is it to head out and watch your favourite film in a cinema hall, then here's something that could be helpful. BookMyShow, the ticket booking app and website has rolled out the My Safety First feature. It is a safety shield tag that helps create awareness amongst consumers on the various levels of safety and hygiene measures available across different cinemas listed on BookMyShow.





The feature created by the app is based on its consumer and data analytics. This safety shield feature will highlight the best practices being followed by all cinemas across India. It will facilitate a safer and more secure movie-watching experience for users, right from the time of booking tickets.

‘My Safety First’ tag lists various safety indicators such as in-cinema seat distancing, thermal screening, contactless security check, availability of hand sanitizers, daily temperature check for staff members, availability of packaged food and beverages, limited occupancy in restrooms, compulsory masks, social distancing in cinema premises, sanitisation before every show, amongst others, enabling users to see the various safety measures employed by cinemas to make an informed decision before they step out to watch their favourite films on the silver screen.

"We welcome the government’s decision to open up the cinemas industry, with standard safety measures being followed across the entire value chain. Through this feature we aim to help millions of consumers using BookMyShow to make an informed decision for a worry-free movie viewing experience, even before they step out to watch a film. Together with our cinema partners, we are thrilled and ready to unlock life and welcome audiences to the big screen, yet again, safe and sound!" says Ashish Saksena, COO - Cinemas, BookMyShow.

In fact, as per as per BookMyShow’s recent Covid survey report titled Back To Out-of-Home Entertainment (conducted with 4000 respondents who were active BookMyShow transactors) it was found that 54 percent of Indian entertainment lovers were eager to get to theatres within 15-90 days of the lockdown lifting. The report put the criticality of safety measures at the centre of users’ preferences as 98 percent respondents expected cinemas to implement strict safety and hygiene measures and 85 percent consumers preferred a contactless entertainment experience by purchasing their tickets online with the M-ticket & e-ticket option.