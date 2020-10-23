Bumble, the Priyanka Chopra led women-first social networking platform announced its first-ever podcast series in India. Titled Is Romance Dead? the podcast is aimed at facilitating dynamic, insightful and engaging conversations around dating, relationships and love.

The podcast produced by Maed In India, this eight-part podcast series will provide a glimpse into what role romance and love play in our lives through prominent voices in music, film, TV, literature, food & drinks, and science. The first episode features music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani. Reminiscing his younger days, the artiste said on the podcast, "So in 1998-99 I was madly and utterly and totally besotted in love. And I wrote a really corny hindi song, my first Hindi song. I'd never written in Hindi before, but it just showed up one day, and eventually ended up in a film called Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi which is Shekhar and my first film. It was a song called Woh Pehli Baar, that's still around, and people still listen to it, and so forth. So the corniness also comes from romance and the dark side also comes from romance. And, the thing is, if it's an emotion, it's going to be multifaceted. It's not going to be something you read in a book, it's not going to be two dimensional, you know. So the thing is, I don't half-ass anything...it is about feeling the pain all the way. If I'm doing a sappy thing, I'll do that with equal measure."

The other episodes will feature personalities such as Neeta Lulla, Amrita Narayanan, Joseph Radhik, Nikhil D’Souza, Nush Lewis, Paromita Vohra, Pooja Dhingra, Chef Ranveer Brar, Roshni Bajaj Sanghvi, and Siddharth Warrierw. The show is hosted by noted improv artist, actor and comedian, Kaneez Surka and will be available on audio streaming platforms in October.