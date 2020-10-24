Samsung Electronics has now added a next-generation 85-inch interactive, touchscreen display to its products line up.



The 85-inch interactive display transforms any classroom, conference room or meeting into a digital collaboration space.



The interactive display is mostly just a larger version of Samsung's existing Flip-2 digital whiteboards, the 85-inch size means it's as large as an actual school whiteboard.



With its easy-to-use functionality, on-screen visual clarity, security protocols and expanded collaboration touchpoint options, the new 85-inch display drives participation across teams regardless of their location.



"The current hybrid model of education and business implemented across the industry has increased the need for technology solutions that foster engagement," said Mark Quiroz, Vice-President of Marketing, Samsung Electronics, US.



"The optimised open forum capability of the new 85-inch interactive display enables students and business leaders to work together in real-time, adapting seamlessly to current and future learning environments," Quiroz added.



The 85-inch interactive display offers capabilities that include a smooth pen-to-paper writing mode, flexible image editing tool and straightforward content navigation system.



This allows teachers and managers to remain focused on their lesson plans and presentations while encouraging feedback and creativity.



According to the company, the optimised 4K ultra high definition (UHD) picture quality, easy-to-read visuals enable a team of up to 20 touchpoints to work simultaneously to sync personal devices for real-time content sharing.



*Edited from an IANS report