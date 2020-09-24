The photo-editing app Gradient has come under heavy criticism after American television personalities, Brody Jenner and Scott Disick used it to show how they would look if they were born in a different continent. The duo faced backlash for promoting the app that morphed the appearances of their faces to show how they would look if they belonged to different races.

It's reported the app uses AI to adjust the users face to show how the person would look like if they were born in a different continent. However, the app specifically uses names of countries such as Brazil and India, along with continents such as Europe, Asia, and Africa.

The feature is called AI Face. According to Gradient's website, it allows users to, "find out how you would look if you were born on a different continent."

Both Jenner and Disick who are known for their appearances on Keeping Up With The Kardashians had posted their altered images made using the app.

Social media users expressed their outrage against the posts and slammed them as "racist" saying they promoted the "blackface" culture. However, both celebrities deleted their posts following the backlash.