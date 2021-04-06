Western Digital, the storage solutions major announced its first flash drive that can help transfer content between iPhone and USB Type-C devices including Android phones.



The new SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe comes with dual Lightning and USB Type-C connectors, and is backed by a 2-year limited warranty and is available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.



The device will help move files between iPhone, iPad Pro, Mac and other USB Type-C devices, including Android phones, the company said in a statement.



"We are excited to introduce SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe that offers a one-stop solution to make data more accessible across gadgets, so consumers can stop worrying about connectivity or lack of storage space, and live their digital lives to the fullest," said Khalid Wani, Sales Director, India, Western Digital.



Once files are on the drive, they can be transferred using the high-speed USB 3.0 connector to a USB Type-C-compatible computer.



Consumers who want a heightened sense of privacy can password-protect their files and photos with the iXpand Drive app.



The app can also be used to free up space on an iPhone or to automatically back up photos, videos, documents and contacts without the hassle of a slow internet connection.



*Edited from an IANS report