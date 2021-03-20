Apple iPhone production is likely to face disruptions due to the impact on Samsung's production of OLED displays as a result of a global chip shortage.

According to Nikkei Asia, the large winter storms in Texas forced Samsung to shut down its chip fabrication plant. The closure has caused widespread global shortage as the plant is responsible for 5 percent of the global supply of chips for personal computers and smartphones.

Samsung manufactured the OLED display used in iPhone 12 and Apple Watch models at their Texas facility and the plant's closure could majorly impact Apple.

The production facility also produces chips for organic light-emitting diode panels and for image sensors. A wide range of smartphone makers rely on the company for key components and the supply crunch hitting Qualcomm will affect these companies.

Earlier it was said that Apple will not face any production hiccups due to the current chip shortage. It is because TSMC designs and produces A-series chips used only in the new iPhone 12 series. The other Android smartphones companies rely on Qualcomm, Samsung, and others for processors.

*Edited from an IANS report.