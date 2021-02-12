Realme has emerged as one of the top five smartphone brands across 15 regions for Q4 2020, a new report said on Friday.



According to the Canalys global smartphone shipment report, Realme ranked number four and now holds its position as the fastest-growing smartphone brand among the top five brands in the Southeast Asia market in Q4 2020.



"Our ‘Dare to Leap' spirit, combined with our strategy of bringing a lethal combination of best performance and trendy aesthetics at remarkable prices has truly struck a chord with consumers. Realme will keep striving to meet the evolving requirements of the youth, with bold, innovative designs and balanced integration of software and hardware," Madhav Sheth, Vice-President, Realme, and CEO, Realme India and Europe, said in a statement.



The company ranked third in the Philippines and maintained more than 100 per cent year-on-year growth in growing economies like Thailand and Myanmar.



In the Indian market, Realme became the Top 5 brand with a 12 per cent market share, following the Top 4 closely.



In a new development, the smartphone maker also entered the top five positions in some of the European markets, including Greece, Czech Republic and Russia. In fact, it achieved an astounding 338 per cent annual growth in Q4 in Russia.



*Edited from an IANS report