Tech giant and serach engine Google is joining in and celebrating Team India's historic win over Australia in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Test series in a unique way. Whenever an internet user searches for 'Indian cricket team' on the search engine, they are greeted with virtual fireworks. The tricolour fireworks appear on the screen once search results for the Indian cricket team query surfaces on the Google site.

Google had announced the arrival of the virtual fireworks via a tweet on searching for "India National Cricket Team".

"Still celebrating India's win? Us too," Google tweeted on Wednesday, a day after India registered their second consecutive Test series win in Australia.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella were amongst the people congratulating the Ajinkya Rahane-led side for winning the four-match Test series.

"One of the greatest test series wins ever. Congrats India and well played Australia, what a series," Pichai had tweeted.

"Last hour of the last day of the last Test. Test series for the ages. Congrats to Team India!" Nadella had said.

India on Tuesday had defeated Australia by three wickets on the fifth and final day of the fourth Test, while chasing a mammoth 328-run target. The loss was Australia's first in over 32 years at the Gabba.

The hosts had won the first Test of the series in Adelaide, while bowling out India with the pink ball for their lowest Test total of 36. The Rahane-led side, however, registered a stunning comeback in Melbourne, winning the Boxing Day Test by eight wickets. The third Test then ended in an epic draw in Sydney.

