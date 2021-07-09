From odour removing portable devices to fancy beer transporters, these gizmos might blow your mind!

Our list of gadgets for this week includes devices like Heineken's AI-driven vehicle, 'Beer Outdoor Transporter (B.O.T.) and Bosch's Freshup, a portable device that removes odours on dry fabrics. Check out the full list below:

Ruark R1 Beach Hut Blue

Ruark Audio has a neat new colourway for its R1, which is a limited edition deluxe BT radio. With class leading sound and adaptive EQ, the radio plays FM as well as DAB where available. It also connects via BT for playing your music from any source. Ruarkaudio.com

IRIS Flow

These headphones have built in algorithms that enable active listening to provide a “live” dimension to your audio. The experience is similar to a live performance. shapedbyiris.com

HiFi Case Aura 2

The Aura 2 is a powerful speaker with a retro Mid century design and BT audio. A 50 watt amp and two 8 inch woofers along with two dome tweeters ensure big sound! hificase.com

Bosch Freshup

Freshup is a portable device that effectively lets you remove odours on fabrics. Using no chemicals, detergents or water Freshup utilises plasma technology to remove smells on dry clothes. Bosch-home.com

Heineken B.O.T.

Heineken’s unique AI driven vehicle holds upto 12 cans keeping them chilled and follows you wherever you go. B.O.T stands for Beer Outdoor Transporter and is motion-sensing. Log on to heinekenbot.com to see how you can get your hands on one.

Nikon Z fc

Fusing classic design with Z series tech, you get a camera with a smaller form factor that’s easy to carry around and great image quality. There’s also 4K videos and a flip out vlogger screen for live-streaming. The camera is available in six colours. nikon.co.in

Dell UltraSharp webcam

This 4K webcam from Dell promises best image quality and visuals courtesy of a large 4K Sony CMOS sensor. The external device is ideal for pro level video conferencing experiences and connects easily while providing intelligent features and a wider angle of view when necessary. dell.com

