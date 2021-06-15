Popular dating app Tinder is launching its vaccine advocacy initiative in India to encourage young Gen Z members to get vaccinated. As a part of the initiative, Tinder will be sharing educational guides and enabling member access to an all-new vaccine centre and display stickers to express their vaccination status and sentiment on their profile.

The new feature has a custom built digital guide to vaccines. "A custom built for Gen Z digital educational guide delivered in-app, which is a rich and interactive resource that answers questions as simple as ‘What is a vaccine?, the essential ‘Can I go out now?’ to the more serious ‘Can I get Covid after the vaccine?’ alongside interactive and snackable quizzes that one can swipe on to bust myths such as The vaccine guarantees safety from all COVID variants. - No, not 100%. There is still a 10-20% chance one can get Covid. It’s like a rebound," the company said in a release. The app will soon also have an in-app center with resources from WHO and also the cowin website for information about appointments and centres.

Another fun feature is that users can display their vaccination status and advocate for their potential matches to get vaccinated by adding interactive new stickers. Stickers include “Vaccinated,” “Vaxing Soon,” “Immunity Together,” and “Vaccines Save Lives.”

“The pandemic really pushed our members to get creative to make new connections. Vaccinations have become a popular talking point on Tinder and mentions of ‘vaccine’ in member bios went up by 42x in India in May 2021 - an all-time high - compared to when the pandemic first began”, s​ays Taru Kapoor, General Manager Tinder and Match Group India​, adding, “As India’s vaccination drive gains momentum, we want to extend support and encouragement for our members to be better equipped to find their way back into IRL dating when it becomes a possibility. Our intent is to make dating safer everywhere and for everyone and Tinder vaccine stickers will make it both easy and fun to share your vaxxing vibe and start something epic!”