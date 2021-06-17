Things are slowly returning to normal as the second wave of the pandemic slows down in India. Dating app OkCupid profile bios which have seen a 763% increase in conversations between March and June 2021 on the topic of the Covid-19 vaccines and its relevance to daters while selecting a match for themselves. With this in mind, the dating app releases an “I’m Vaccinated” profile badge and special stack. Activated by declaring one’s vaccination status on the app, the 'I'm vaccinated' badge appears in-profile.

Talking about the announcement Anukool Kumar, Marketing Director at OkCupid says, “OkCupid has always been a platform which empowers users to find their kind of a partner based on shared interests, quirks and beliefs, as love is best experienced with a partner on the same wavelength. With over 3000 questions at the heart of the product, and more added in a timely manner, we ensure all relevant subjects that matter most to millennial Indians are addressed by the app. With vaccination being the most important point of conversation today, we felt a responsibility to help daters who have gotten vaccinated or want to get the vaccine match with others who believe the same as it is a matter of health and safety. Hence to make it easier for our users to find a potential match who believes in the benefit of getting vaccinated, we introduced the ‘I’m vaccinated’ badge and stack as an endeavour to help people make informed decisions, especially in their search for love.”