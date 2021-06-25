In a bid to be more inclusive and also to celebrate Pride Month, the popular dating app OKCupid releases over 60 identities for LGBTQ+ users. The app also has over 20 sexual orientations and 22 gender options that users can choose from.

These 60 identities for users to choose from include options like Bear, Bottom, Butch, Femme, Hard Femme, High Femme, Otter, Boi, Versatile, and more. This will allow users who are members of the community to signal to potential matches who they are, how they identify and what they are looking for in a partner.

The company states in a release, "These identities have been developed in consultation with staff and community experts, including the Human Rights Campaign, which is the largest LGBTQ rights organisation."



