American tech giant Google has announced that it is going to make it easier for users to swap between profiles in Chrome. This will help them separate work from personal activities for each member of the household.

Chrome is revamping its profiles experience, making it even easier to create, customise or switch to your personal space within the platform. "You can easily give everyone with whom you share a computer a space that's just for them, including a colour scheme and background, bookmarks organised just the way they want them, and their saved passwords," Google said in a statement on Tuesday.

Using different colours for different profiles makes it easy to distinguish them at a glance.

For the articles you want to read later, you can now add them to your reading list in Chrome on Android and desktop.

You can also access your Chrome profile on your other devices.

Just turn on sync and get that theme you've selected, along with anything else you've saved such as your new reading list, favourite bookmarks and saved passwords across your devices.

Currently, you can swap between Google accounts and keep personalised extensions, apps, history, themes, and bookmarks for different users on shared computers.

*Edited from an IANS report