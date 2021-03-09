The newly-launched venture of OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, Nothing Technologies revealed an image of its upcoming product which is expected to be wireless earbuds.



The London-based company recently announced the Stockholm-based company Teenage Engineering as its founding partner.



"This is Concept one, the first expression of our design principles, starting with transparency that embodies our commitment towards bringing technology closer to people," Pei said in a statement.



"We peel off everything superficial, like unnecessary branding on the surface, to focus solely on what adds true value to the user experience,'' Pei added.



Teenage Engineering has been developing highly acclaimed products for people who love sound, music and design.



The company's emblematic first product, the portable wonder synthesizer OP-1, was launched in 2010.



Jesper Kouthoofd, co-founder and CEO of Teenage Engineering is the creative lead behind Nothing's design world, while Tom Howard has been appointed as head of design at Nothing.



Nothing recently announced it will open up for its community to invest in the company through a community equity funding round.



Nothing will allow its community to invest a total of $1.5 million at the same valuation as their Series A funding with GV (formerly Google Ventures).



Earlier, the firm acquired smartphone brand Essential that shut shop last year.



London-based Nothing has so far raised over $22 million. In December, the company raised $7 million in seed financing December that included tech leaders and investors such as Tony Fadell, Casey Neistat, Kevin Lin, Steve Huffman and Josh Buckley.



*Edited from an IANS report