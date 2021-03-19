Lava, the domestic smartphone brand, with an aim to support students with online education, launched three new student-centric tablets on Friday.

Sunil Raina, President and Business Head, Lava International Limited in a statement said, "With these new launches, we hope that we are able to help and provide for their development even in this Covid time." He also added, “Learning can be done easily from home, and features like big batteries support the students’ long study hours. They will not face the discomfort of charging your device after each class.”

The Lava Magnum XL comes with a big screen size of 10.1-inches and houses a 6100 mAh battery. The screen has an IPS LCD display with 390 nits of brightness so that tender eyes are protected while they study online. It also comes with a 2MP front camera and 5MP rear camera.

The tablet has 32 GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 256 GB. It is powered by MediaTek 2GHz quad core processor.

Next in line, the Lava Aura comes with an 8-inches screen size and a long lasting 5100 mAh battery. The tablet sports 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. It also also comes with a metallic finish and a MediaTek 2GHz quad core processor.

Finally, the Lava Ivory comes with a screen size of 7-inches and its features include a 5MP primary camera and a 2MP Selfie camera. It comes with a unique textured hair brush finish on the back.

The brand also announced its partnership with EduSaksham to offer free courses for students.

This partnership with EduSaksham has made Lava Tablets education driven, enabling students to utilize the device to support learning in all forms and formats. These formars range from online classes and other mediums of learning like education-based YouTube channels and e-books etc, the company said.

The three new tablets Lava Magnum XL, Lava Aura and Lava Ivory are priced at Rs 15,499, Rs 12,999 and Rs 9,499 respectively. The range is exclusively available for purchase on Flipkart.

*Edited from an IANS report.