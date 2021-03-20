Lenovo recently launched a single flagship Android tablet -- Lenovo Tab P11 Pro. Reports state that the company is reportedly working on another such high-end Android tablet.

Lin Lin, the Lenovo Notebook Product Manager posted a 'Settings' page screenshot of the upcoming Lenovo tablet. The picture reveals some of the key features of this product, reports GizmoChina.

The tablet will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, as seen in the image. This chipset will be coupled with 128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM.

Reports suggest that the tablet will run ZUI 12.5 based on Android 11. It will also have support for 'Lenovo One', similar to Xiaomi Device Control and HUAWEI Multi-Screen Collaboration.

The work-from-home and online education scenario in the pandemic times has led to an increase in the demand for devices. The India tablet market grew six per cent year-on-year (YoY) in 2020. Lenovo is leading the market with a 39 per cent share, said a new report from CyberMedia Research (CMR) recently.

The brand replaced Samsung at the top, saw its commercial business registering growth, driven by government and education sectors, and showed CMR's Tablet PC Market Report Review for 2020.

*Edited from an IANS report.