YouTube said that it is experimenting with a new feature that displays a list of products detected in some videos, as well as related products. The feature will be visible to people watching videos in the US.



"The feature will appear in between the recommended videos, to viewers scrolling below the video player," the company said in an update.



"The goal is to help people explore more videos and information about those products on YouTube," it added.



Right under the main YouTube player, people will get a list of any products to feature with related content for each item prominently displayed.



"YouTube product teams are constantly testing out new tools and features to help you find, watch, share and create content more easily. These test features are usually available for a short period of time and only for a small group of people," said the company.



If expanded further, the ability to auto-detect products within YouTube videos might actually clean up some of the more shady algorithm recommendations — given that the system still isn't perfect, reports 9to5Google.



*Edited from an IANS report