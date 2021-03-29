A new report has claimed that Mi 11 Ultra will come with Samsung's ISOCELL GN2's 1/1.12-inch sensor. This report comes just ahead of Xiaomi's announcement that it is set to launch the Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, and Mi MIX smartphones.



Xiaomi and Samsung have co-developed the GN2 lens by researching for 18 months for the upcoming flagship phone, reports GizmoChina.



Samsung ISOCELL GN2 sensor has the capability to shoot at 50-megapixels and has 1.4 um large pixels. It also uses 4 is to 1 pixel binning tech.



Xiaomi has confirmed that the Mi 11 Ultra will feature a new battery technology that uses silicone-oxide for the anode. It will also come with a phase (solid-liquid-gas) changing cooing technology for more efficient cooling.



The Mi 11 Ultra will have a QHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch hole for the front-facing camera. Powering it will be Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 processor.



There will also be a 48MP ultrawide angle camera, and a periscope lens camera that brings up to 120X zoom.



*Edited from an IANS report