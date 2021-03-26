Xiaomi is planning to bring back the Mi Mix series at the March 29 launch. Now ahead of the launch the company in a teaser revealed the phone will have a camera with a liquid lens.

A liquid lens contains an optical-grade liquid and is controlled either mechanically or electronically. They take up less space compared to a traditional lens. The liquid lenses are also tensile and can quickly change the focal length, reports AndroidAuthority.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun reports the company's self-developed liquid lens will be controlled through a motor to achieve rapid and precise focusing. The liquid lens also takes up less space than the traditional lens, which will give OEMs more flexibility to add extra features. In practical terms, such a lens can be both a macro and a telephoto lens, depending on the use case.

Just like the Xiaomi Mi 11, the Mi Mix series will sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The Mi Mix is expected to be a foldable smartphone.

Back in 2019, Xiaomi teased the foldable phone and since then, we have seen some leaks. In reality, some of the leaked samples of the foldable phone made the Internet rounds with the Mi Mix branding recently.

*Edited from an IANS report.