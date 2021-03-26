Amazfit launched its military certified rugged outdoor smartwatch T-Rex Pro in India on Friday.



Amazfit Trex-Pro is an upgraded version of T-Rex, which was launched globally during CES 2020.



The smartwatch will be available on Amazon as well as on in.amazfit.com starting March 28.



According to the company, Amazfit T-Rex Pro is considered to be the most affordable Military Certified Rugged Outdoor Smartwatch.



The Amazfit T-Rex Pro has passed 15 regulations of military standard (MIL-STD-810). Under these the smartwatch is made to T-Rex withstand Extreme Temperature and conditions from 70C heat to -40 cold along with 240Hrs of humidity, 96 hours of Salt spray and many more.



The smartwatch is packed with 100+ sports modes, tracking user performance in everything from indoor and outdoor running to cycling to skiing and more. The smartwatch features a 1.3-inch AMOLED screen with (360x360 pixels) with always-on-display, SPO2.



It features 40hrs GPS, quad-GNSS, a BioTracker, optical heart rate sensor, 10 ATM water resistance.

Price starts at Rs 12,999.



*Edited from an IANS report