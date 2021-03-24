On Wednesday, smartwatch brand Amazfit announced that it is all set to bring the rugged and outdoor smartwatch Amazfit T-Rex Pro to India by the end of this month.

Amazfit T-Rex Pro will be available on Amazon and also on its official online store. The smartwatch, Trex-Pro is an upgraded version of T-Rex, which was launched globally during CES 2020.

According to the company, the Amazfit T-Rex Pro has passed 15 regulations of military standard (MIL-STD-810). Under these, the smartwatch is made to withstand extreme temperatures along with 240 hours of humidity, shock resistance, 96 hours of salt spray, and many more.

The smartwatch features a 1.3-inch AMOLED screen (360x360 pixels) with clarity. With 3D corning gorilla glass, anti-fingerprint coating with an angular design, the metal-sprayed outer bezel makes the watch lightweight accompanying the watch's rugged texture.

From heart rate, distance, speed to calories burned, almost all popular sports and activities are included. Amazfit T-Rex Pro supports 100+ sports modes to track all that you can.

*Edited from an IANS report.