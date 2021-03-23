On Tuesday, LG Electronics announced that it has joined forces with Keysight Technologies, a US-based electronics test and measurement firm, and the Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology (KAIST), South Korea's leading research university to develop next-generation 6G network technology.

Yonhap News Agency reports that LG with its other two partners under the agreement, the three sides will cooperate in developing technologies related to terahertz, a key frequency band for 6G communications. Their aim is to complete the 6G research by 2024.

LG in a statement said that the 6G network is expected to be commercialised in 2029. The company also added that the 6G will provide faster data speed, lower latency and higher reliability than 5G. This will enable the company to bring the concept of Ambient Internet of Everything (AIoE), which provides enhanced connected experience to users.

In 2019, LG established a 6G research centre with KAIST and signed an agreement with the Korea Research Institute of Standards and Science last year to study 6G technologies.

Keysight Technologies is the prime supplier of 6G terahertz test equipment. It has been providing equipment to KAIST's 6G research centre and LG.

