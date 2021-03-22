Reports claim that the number of reservations for the upcoming series has exceeded two million across all the retail channels in China, though the OnePlus 9 series is yet to be officially launched. GizmoChina reports that this is the highest number of reservations garnered by an upcoming smartphone in OnePlus' entire history.

OnePlus is likely to launch the OnePlus 9 series with a 4,500 mAh battery. The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are likely to include 65W fast charging support.

The OnePlus 9 is reported to come with a 6.55-inch full-HD (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The handset may offer 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and OxygenOS based Android 11 OS.

Also, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will feature Qualcomm's latest 5nm chipset, the Snapdragon 888. But the OnePlus 9 Lite will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 instead.

Meanwhile, the smartphones are expected to come with a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) panel with adaptive refresh rates from 5Hz to 120Hz. The resolution of the screen is said to be 2K+, which is how the Chinese companies often mislabel QHD+ or 1440p. A low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) display is a special kind of backplane technology designed for OLED screens.

OnePlus 9 Lite will be quite similar to the recently launched OnePlus 8T. It may feature a 90Hz or 120Hz AMOLED display, and a quad-camera setup similar to the OnePlus 8T. It will even get super-fast 65W Warp Charge support, reports say.

*Edited from an IANS report.