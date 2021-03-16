OnePlus will soon launch its next range of smartphones, the 9 series on March 23. After the official announcement came in, the company has confirmed that those who purchase the OnePlus 9 series smartphones will get two years of official warranty.

The CEO of the brand, Pete Lau announced that the OnePlus 9 series will come with a two-year warranty. Usually, the industry-standard offers warranty of up to 1 year, reports GSMArena.

OnePlus is likely to launch the OnePlus 9 series with 65W fast charging support. It is also reported that the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will feature a 4,500 mAh battery.

Android Central recently reported that the OnePlus 9 Lite will see a few similarities with the recently launched OnePlus 8T. It might host features that are, a 90Hz or 120Hz AMOLED display, and a quad-camera setup like the OnePlus 8T. It will even offer super-fast 65W Warp Charge support.

While the OnePlus 9 Lite will be powered by the Snapdragon 865, the other phones in this range that are the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will feature Qualcomm's latest 5nm chipset, the Snapdragon 888.

Additionally, the OnePlus 9 is reported to feature a 6.55-inch full-HD (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The handset also comes with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and OxygenOS based Android 11 OS.

