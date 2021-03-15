HTC launches a new smartphone in the Wildfire series -- Wildfire E3 -- in the Russian market costing 150 euros. The phone comes in two colour variants -- blue and black. But, as for now, there is no word on the availability of the new launch outside Russia, reports GizmoChina.

HTC Wildfire E3 measures 165.7 x 76.57 x 8mm and weighs about 186 grams. It comes with a 6.51-inch IPS screen that produces a High Definition resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels.

It also comes with the Helio P22 chipset that powers the smartphone with 4 GB of RAM. The handset also has two storage choices which are 64 GB and 128 GB.

The smartphone offers a quad-camera setup on the back.

Wildfire E3’s configuration consists of a 13MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone comes with an LED flash on the back. On the front, a 13 MP camera is placed for picture-perfect selfies.

The handset offers other notable features like dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, USB-C, a 3.5mm audio jack, a micro SD card slot, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and face unlock.

*Edited from an IANS report.