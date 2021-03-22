OnePlus is all set to launch its first-generation smartwatch along with its new flagship 9 series smartphones on March 23. Pete Lau, the CEO of the company revealed that the watch hosts more than 110 work-out modes.

He made this announcement via a tweet. He wrote: "One watch, more than 110 work-out modes. #OnePlusWatch.” The tweet includes a short animated video that shows some of the work-out modes that the watch features like walking, swimming, cycling, running, cricket, badminton, weightlifting, ballet, free training, and shooting.

The smartwatch is reported to have a Snapdragon Wear system-on-chip, potentially the recently-launched Snapdragon Wear 4100. More features include its ability to answer phone calls, display notifications, control media playback, and also work as a remote for OnePlus TVs.

The OnePlus Watch may also include an OLED display and that will potentially save the battery. It will be a host of fitness and health features like heart rate sensor, blood oxygen monitor, and software-based features such as sleep pattern analysis, goals-oriented exercise tracking, and more.

The smartphone company’s CEO said that the company's priority is to offer ‘fashionable designs, provide seamless connectivity and deliver a best-in-class user experience with the devices.’

