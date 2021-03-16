Samsung Display in a report said that its 6.78-inch OLED panel is used in the Asus' Republic of Gamers (ROG) Phone 5 launched last week. It also added that they are committed to selling more OLED displays to those who make gaming IT devices.

"With more people practising social distancing while staying at home, the number of online gamers has skyrocketed, and end-product manufacturers are competing to launch gaming IT devices to meet the demand for mobile displays of the highest quality," Samsung Display said in a statement.

The affiliate of Samsung Electronics said its latest display supports a 120Hz refresh rate, allowing users to enjoy games with a faster frame transition. The display also received ‘Seamless Display’ certification from one of the world's leading inspection and certification companies Swiss-based SGS S.A.

According to the SGS report, Samsung Display's OLED panel recorded the highest specifications in the industry in namely two categories, with a blur length of fewer than 0.7 millimetres and a motion picture response time of fewer than 11 milliseconds.

Yonhap news agency reported that its panel also earned an ‘Eye Care Display’ certification from SGS for reducing blue light emission to 6.5 per cent, offering better eye protection to the users.

Samsung Display entered the laptop market with OLED displays in 2019, supplying its 15.6-inch UHD OLED panels to major producers of gaming laptops including Razer's Blade 15.

Samsung Display is currently the world's largest smartphone panel supplier. It has a market share reaching up to 80 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to market researcher Display Supply Chain Consultants.

*Edited from an IANS report.