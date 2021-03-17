OnePlus CEO Pete Lau on Wednesday confirmed the launch of the OnePlus Watch on March 23, he said that a "burdenless" design of the product will separate it from other similar devices.



The much anticipated OnePlus Watch will be launched alongside OnePlus 9 Series smartphones.



The OnePlus Watch will add "a new element of convenience and seamless connectivity between all of your OnePlus devices.



"Although OnePlus began by focusing on flagship smartphones, we've also been looking at other devices that our users use most often in conjunction with their smartphones for an interconnected experience," Lau said in an official forum.

"Naturally, we turned our attention to smartwatches, as it aligns with our mission to create a burdenless experience. We see smartwatches as more than just instruments that indicate the time and heart rates, but powerful devices capable of elevating our personal digital experience to new heights."



The smartwatch is expected to feature a Snapdragon Wear system-on-chip, potentially the recently-launched Snapdragon Wear 4100.



OnePlus Watch may also include an OLED display to save battery and a host of fitness and health features like a heart rate sensor, blood oxygen monitor and software-based features such as sleep pattern analysis, goals-oriented exercise tracking and more.



The OnePlus CEO said that the company's priority for devices is to offer "fashionable designs, provide seamless connectivity and deliver a best-in-class user experience."



"And the new OnePlus Watch is no exception. It will encompass: A stunning and burdenless design that separates itself from the crowd," he said.



*Edited from an IANS report