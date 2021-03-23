The world’s largest smartphone panel supplier, Samsung Display, on Tuesday released a statement saying it expects to ship more low-power OLED displays to global smartphone manufacturers amid rising demand from Chinese players.

The supplier company also stated that Oppo, which has now risen to become China's largest smartphone manufacturer, uses its OLED panel with adaptive frequency technology for the company's next flagship smartphone lineup, the Find X3.

According to Samsung Display, the use of such a panel cuts the total power consumption of Oppo's premium smartphone by as much as 46 per cent.

Samsung Display said that it has supplied a 6.7-inch panel featuring the technology to China’s OnePlus for its new OnePlus 9 flagship phone in addition to Oppo, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Samsung Display's adaptive frequency low-power OLED technology was used for the first time in Samsung Electronics Co.'s Galaxy Note 20 smartphone last year.

The company said, "Our adaptive frequency technology minimizes power consumption by automatically adjusting a display's refresh rate for the application being used at any given moment.” They also added, “For instance, the adaptive refresh rate enables the OLED panel to reach 120Hz when playing a fast-moving mobile game, 60Hz while streaming a movie, and 30Hz or less when viewing e-mail or texting.”

Samsung Display also revealed that the company is also in talks with other major global smartphone makers on the use of its low-power OLED panels. This includes developing low-power materials and optimizing more power-efficient technologies.

*Edited from an IANS report.