On Thursday, US-based audio equipment major Skullcandy launched its new true wireless earbuds 'Indy ANC' with active noise-cancelling technology to expand its immersive audio equipment category in the Indian market.

Amlan Bhattacharjya, CEO, Brand Eyes, the distributor of Skullcandy in India, in a statement said, "When it came to ‘Indy ANC’ we listened, giving our most popular line the upgrades that customers have been waiting for. We stand for building quality products for every experience. Indy ANC does just that,"

The earbuds also use Skullcandy active noise-cancelling technology with customisable personal sound via the Skullcandy app for a truly unique listening experience customised for each user.

The company also reported that the enhanced fit of Indy ANC, as well as ambient listening mode, provides more comfort and convenience with the ability to use each bud solo. According to the audio-company, this provides a user full control.

Indy ANC features include 19 hours of total battery life with ANC on, a wireless charging case, IPX4 sweat and water resistance, and lag-free connection. It also aims to combine the best features of the previous Indy earbuds to create a true wireless experience.

The new earbuds will be available for Rs 10,999 in True Black. One can pre-order the product at Skullcandy.in from Thursday onwards.

