Reports state that Qualcomm is currently working on an Android-powered, handheld gaming console similar to the popular Nintendo Switch.

According to a report made by Android Police citing sources, detachable controllers like the Joycons on Nintendo's handheld console will be a part of the Qualcomm device. The gaming device is also likely to include a large 6000mAh battery, equipped with the company's Quick Charge technology.

Qualcomm is also said to be using a ‘premium supplier in the controller space to design and manufacture the gamepads.’

Additionally, the device is said to have detachable controllers on each side. These controllers are reported to be designed and manufactured by a big name in the controller industry. More specifically, it will likely be running an Android 12’s custom version.

Qualcomm's portable may support display-out capabilities to play on an external TV or monitor like the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo Switch was the best-selling hardware platform in units and dollars for both December and 2020 year in the US.

In US history, annual dollar sales of Switch hardware were the second-highest for a platform.

Nintendo published half of the top 20 best-selling games in December.

Qualcomm is said to be targeting a price of around $300 for its gaming console.

*Edited from an IANS report.