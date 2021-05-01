Facebook announced plans to help its users in India with access to authoritative information about Covid-19 symptoms and vaccines.



This is in addition to the recent announcement by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to donate $10 million to emergency response efforts in India.



"As India grapples with the current wave of Covid-19, we are committed to doing our bit to support local communities in the country with medical supplies and other life saving equipment," the tech giant shared in post on Facebook.



The social media platform will partner with the Centre to roll out a Vaccine Finder tool on its mobile app in India, this week. The tool, available in 17 languages, will help people identify places nearby to get the vaccine.



"In this tool, vaccine centre locations and their hours of operation have been provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. The tool will also show walk-in options (for 46 years and above) and a link to register on the CoWin website and schedule your vaccination appointment," Facebook said.



Users can access the tool from the Covid-19 Information Centre on the app.



The tech giant will support NGOs and UN agencies in India with ad credits and insights to reach the majority of people on Facebook with Covid-19 vaccine and preventive health information, the post said.



Facebook will also provide health resources from UNICEF India about when to seek emergency care and how to manage mild Covid-19 symptoms at home.



"The information is accessible and prominent on Facebook's Covid-19 Information Center and in Feed. On Instagram, we are promoting this information via Guides in Explore," the social media giant said.



"I'm thinking of everyone in India and hoping we get this virus under control soon. Facebook is working with UNICEF to help people understand when they should go to the hospital and giving $10 million to emergency response efforts," Zuckerberg had said in a post on the social media platform.



*Edited from an IANS report