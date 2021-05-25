Directors of The Family Man, Raj and DK, have responded to the call for ban of season 2. The same statement has been shared by the cast of the series. Manoj Bajpayee and Sharib Hashmi have posted the statement on their Instagram profiles requesting people to wait for the show.

The an Instagram post shared by the actors reads, "Some assumptions and impressions have been made based on just a couple of shots in the trailer. Many of our lead cast members, as well as key members of the creative & writing team, are Tamilians. We are very cognizant of the sentiments of the Tamil people and Tamil culture and have nothing but the utmost love and respect towards our Tamil people."

See the post here:

Tamil Nadu Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Mano Thangaraj has written to Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javedkar to immediately ban or stop the screening of Amazon Prime Video's upcoming web series Family Man 2 throughout the country.

In the letter, the state minister said that the Manoj Bajpayee-Samantha-starrer depicts the "Eelam Tamils in a highly objectionable manner", and not only hurts the sentiments of the Eelam Tamils but also the feelings of the people of Tamil Nadu.

MDMK leader Vaiko had on Sunday made a similar plea to both Javedkar and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. Naam Tamilar Katchi leader and actor-director Seeman had also called for a ban on the series.

Mano Thangaraj in the letter said: "Branding Tamil speaking actress Samantha as a "terrorist" in the series was directly an attack on the pride of Tamil population living around the world and no one would tolerate this kind of motivated and mischievous campaign."

He also said that the series has already evoked widespread opposition from the people of Tamil Nadu as well as from the political parties in the state.

The minister also said that while the Eelam Tamils were struggling for equality, justice, peace and dignity in the island nation, Amazon Prime should not have undertaken such a smear campaign against the community.



Family Man 2 is scheduled to stream on Amazon Prime Video on June 4.