From smartwatches that ensure breath training to a special James Bond edition camera, these gadgets will blow your mind

From Foxin’s Foxfit Amaze Pro smartwatch to the iPad mini 6, these gadgets are guaranteed to leave you impressed:

Foxfit amaze pro

Foxin’s Foxfit Amaze Pro sports a high-def display with curved glass for an elegant look. The smartwatch also has great features including heart rate monitor, BP, SPO2 and breath training. An incredible 15 day battery backup lets you travel with ease while you get real time notifications, sports mode, multiple watch faces and music/camera control. INR 3,699. foxin.in

Sonos beam (gen 2)

Sonos’ second gen BEAM is even more compact and generates high definition sound panoramically as well as crystal clear dialogue whether its movies, OTT or games. It also allows you to stream music from all your favourite services. Connecting over wifi, you also have options to add speakers and create a wireless sound system as well as multi-room listening. Supports Dolby Atmos and Airplay 2. INR 43,000. sonos.com

LEICA Q2 007

Leica’s 007 Edition camera has launched along with an exclusive photography exhibition to celebrate James Bond and the new venture No Time To Die. Limited to 250 editions only, the camera is minimal yet elegant. Q2 features a 47.3 MP sensor, the camera and its unique case (created by Globe-Trotter) are finished in the same Ocean Green Leather. The famous Bond gun-barrel design appears on the lens cap. INR 5.9 lakh. leicacamerausa.com

iPad mini 6

The new all-screen iPad mini 6 comes with Apple’s A15 Bionic chip and support for Apple Pencil. It’s a great option for everyone considering the small form factor. The 8.3 inch Liquid Retina display is superb with great viewing angles, P3 wide colour and True Tone making text, colours, images and video appear sharp and stunning. Touch ID is now integrated into the power button for ease of use. With all day battery life, whether you’re reading magazines, books, playing games, making video calls or working, this is a great new option from Apple. Plus, now there’s USB-C for charging and syncing. INR 46,900. apple.com

Crossbeats epic

Epic is an ANC True wireless with hybrid Active Noise Cancellation built in. Equipped with six mics, Epic buds instantly activate and connect once outside, while enhanced 13 mm drivers provide clear and comprehensive audio for calls and music. With Type-C charging, the batteries last upto 24hrs with the included case. INR 4,999. crossbeats.com