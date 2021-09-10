Compact mini air purifiers, culinary AI apps, wireless syncing and more: Check out these latest gadgets in the market

Ever heard of a wireless charger that can power your battery and sync your media and contacts at the same time? Or Bluetooth earphones with noise-cancelling options? Take a look at some of the incredible gadgets featured in this week’s list:

Aiwa AT-X80FANC

I’ve been using these Aiwa TWS on and off for a while now and really like how they sound, especially the fit and the noise cancelling options. Straight out of the box, these are easy to set up and pleasing on the eyes as well. They pair seamlessly and automatically with your devices, a single charge lets me go for about four hours while the cases add another 10. BT 5.0 has an excellent range and is steady, noise cancelling is quite acceptable, the snug fit adding and providing extra noise cut off. I really enjoyed the sound signature and found it to be very good for a TWS. Charges very quickly courtesy USB C. INR 6,200. amazon.in

Sandisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync

Like all of us, if you have a lot of photos or videos clogging up your phone and need some space to store them for posterity, Sandisk’s Ixpand range has a new wireless charger that charges and syncs your images, videos and contacts seamlessly. All you need to do is place your phone (Qi enabled) on the charger and voila, there’s battery charging and backing up automatically. I really appreciate the purpose of this device and found it easy to set up and sync (takes a while if you have several GBs of images). The in-built 256 GB of storage was sufficient for my current phone, I’m hoping Sandisk will add 512 and 1Tb versions soon. Charging speed is okay at 10w, if you need faster, Sandisk has a 15w wireless charging-only model too. I wish Sandisk had included a USB-C port rather than a Micro USB port to connect to a PC/Mac. Also, the proprietary charger for this device means one more cable to carry along. All in all, a great device making it easy to backup those important moments and reclaim some valuable phone space. INR 9,999. amazon.in and sandisk.com

O2 Cure Mini Air Purifier

This nifty little device is great for placing on your desktop or for using in your car. All you need is power via a USB cable (including power banks). The air purifier has a pre-filter and a HEPA filter to remove dust and particulate matter upto 2.5 microns. I found it fairly easy to use and quite nice for a small space like my desk and reasonably good for a smaller car. If you’re looking for instant freshness while WFH especially in your immediate surroundings, this is a good option. INR 7,700. o2cure.in

Syska PDQC02-42W

Syska has launched a new Power Delivery (PD) wall charger that provides support for dual device charging with both QC 3.0 and PD support built in. I got some super fast charging time with this for my iPhone from zero to 50% in less than 30 minutes, Macbook Air from 20-100% in about two hours and zero to 80% in less than an hour on my Oppo Android phone. There’s also a C to C cable provided in the box. I also like the compact size and lightweight form that Syska has managed in this charger. Definitely recommend. Available in white and black. INR 2,999. syska.co.in

Bluei Monster Home Theater

Monster is a home theatre equipped with BT 5.0 and provides 40W surround sound and a truly 3D stereo experience in a single package. Other features include FM, subwoofer, USB port, Aux in, remote control and a big LED display. INR 3,499. blue.co.in

G-Shock GM2100B-4A

This new G shock has a metal bezel and comes with a stylish range of dial colours. The octagonal shape looks formidable while the IP colour dials provide much needed vibrancy. The featured red is my favourite. INR 13,500. casioindiashop.com

Tinychef

Tinychef is a unique culinary AI app that appears to be a one-stop platform with automatic meal-planning and one click grocery shopping with voice guided hands-free cooking to boot. The app has over 3 million recipes with Alexa and Google assisting when required. The curated collection is comprehensive and has options to share and collaborate with friends and family. Download instantly! Tinychef.ai