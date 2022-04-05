Gadgets of the week: Portable power stations, cycling computers and more

Among the latest gadgets in town are EcoFlow RIVER’s power station, Hammerhead’s Karoo 2 cycling computer, Pebble’s Thunder 2000 portable party speaker and more. Check out the full list below:



Ressence Type 8





Ressence literally makes one-of-a-kind watches. Their Type 8 has a sleek case crafted from top grade Titanium weighing only 42g. The watch is ambidextrous and is set and wound by turning its case back. It sports a patented ROCS 8 movement providing upto 36 hours of power reserve. INR 10.2 lakh. ressencewatches.com



ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip





The new ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip comes with 90Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals via its 14 inch 2.8K OLED HDR screen. Audio tuned by Harman Kardon sounds great with surround effects to boot. A 63 Whr battery provides a day of charge for either work or play. Powered by AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processors the device is slim and light. INR 91,990. asus.com



EcoFlow RIVER Power station





RIVER is a portable power station ideal for both home and outdoor use. With a 288Wh capacity that incredibly charges in 96 minutes (via wall outlet), this lightweight power station can easily be transported and can deliver upto 600W via 2 AC outlets and upto 1800W courtesy X-Boost tech. Basically you can power up about 80% of your essential devices including kitchen appliances and other equipment (lights, fridge etc). Smart devices also can be charged via multiple ports. INR 44,999. 3idea.in

Also read: Gadget review of the week: Pebble Pace Pro



Hammerhead Karoo 2





The Karoo 2 is literally a next-gen cycling computer. It has a large screen, built in GPS and makes it easy for cyclists to do structured workouts, follow routes easily and connect to third party apps. The device also lets you know levels of incline and decline in various terrain. INR 30,000. hammerhead.io



Pebble Thunder 2000





Pebble’s Thunder is a portable wireless party speaker. With 50 W output and TWS connectivity for connecting a pair, this speaker has dual drivers and bass radiators. There’s also multi-colour sense lights to generate a party vibe. Connectivity includes BT 5.0, Aux, SD card and USB. INR 4,999, pebblecart.com



Noise Colorfit Pro 3 Alpha





Launched in six exciting colours, the smartwatch has a 1.69” LCD screen with 500 NITS brightness. To add, there’s built-in Alexa, music storage, BT voice calls, and TWS connectivity direct to your earbuds. Upto 80 songs can be stored on the device. A complete Noise Health suite focuses on your well being offering a Blood Oxygen Monitor, stress monitor, sleep monitor, HRM, cycle tracker as well as a temperature sensor and 24hr noise detection. Notifications also work via OTA. INR 5,499. gonoise.com



Stay tuned for weekly updates!