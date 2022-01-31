HP's new 11-inch tablet has a rotating camera 

HP has launched a new 11-inch tablet featuring a rotating camera and Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor in the US.



The device is available for $499 while the package that includes the keyboard accessory will cost $599, reports GizmoChina.



The HP 11-inch Windows tablet comes with an 11-inch screen, which has a resolution of 2160 x 1440 pixels. The tablet has an 84.6 per cent screen to body ratio and supports 100 per cent of the sRGB colour gamut.



Under the hood, the HP tablet features an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, which has four cores and up to 3.2GHz of CPU clock speed.



Along with the processor, users also get Intel UHD graphics. The 10nm processor is shipped with 128GB of NVMe storage and 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM.



The tablet comes with a USB-C port for charging and connecting other devices. It also features a fingerprint reader embedded under the power button.