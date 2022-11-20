Gadgets of the week: Havells Meditate air purifier, Insta360 link AI-powered 4K webcam and more

In our list of gadgets that are all the rage at the moment, we present to you Havells Meditate Air Purifier, Insta360 link AI-powered 4K webcam and more. Take a look at the full list below:

Barton Perreira Avtak 007

Inspired by 007's A View to a Kill villain Max Zorin and his iconic choice of aviator sunglasses in the movie, this limited edition design is a must-have. The bi-coloured frame is made from high-grade Titanium in Japan, while the lenses are engraved and provide 100% UV protection in five colour options. INR 49,000.

Havells Meditate Air Purifier

Powered by pioneering Spacetech air purification technology, Meditate is a cutting-edge offering from Havells Studio. The unique design and aesthetics add to its appeal. Using advanced TiO2-coated plates along with UV-C and UV-A lights, pollutants are filtered and destroyed. Meditate provides 360-degree purification, predictive analytics on App, filter life indications, and IoT integration. INR 64,900.

Canon EOS R6 Mark II

Canon India introduces its EOS R6 Mark II which is a full-frame camera with advanced imaging and video capabilities. Features include pre-recording for movies, a new hybrid auto mode, focus breathing correction, high-quality live streams, up to 40 fps Burst with AF/AE tracking, a newly developed 24.2MP sensor, support for WiFi 2.4/5.0 GHz and up to 760 shots on a single charge. INR 2.44 lakh.

Insta360 link

This AI-Powered 4K webcam provides unique AI tracking to follow you during your virtual sessions. The UHD 4K resolution keeps everything sharp and clear, while the 1/2” sensor provides excellent dynamic range even in low light conditions. Link also uses PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) and auto exposure to provide super focus on what’s required. Insta360 link also works with gesture controls and is armed with gimbals to rotate automatically to follow your movement. INR 24,000.

Sonos Sub Mini

Sonos devices are music to the ears and constructed remarkably well both in terms of durability and aesthetics. The New Sub Mini looks cracking and allows you to enjoy movies, TV, and music with bold bass when paired with other Sonos speakers. When paired with either the Sonos Beam or Ray, the 5GHz WiFi connection enhances audio transmission with high-quality sound synced with devices and your TV. Dual custom woofers generate incredibly low frequencies, while advanced processing enhances Bass response with no distortion. Elegant and compact, Sub Mini is available in two colours. INR 42,000.