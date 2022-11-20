Gadget reviews of the week: CCA Lyra in-ear monitor and Reach T-400 treadmill

Our review of the latest gadgets in town this week includes the IEM (In-ear monitor), Lyra from CCA, and the T-400 treadmill from Reach. Check out the detailed reviews below:

CCA LYRA

Lyra from CCA is an IEM (In-ear monitor) created with precise acoustic tuning to provide a natural sound. If you’re interested in getting into the more technical side of audio, music, soundstage, etc, these IEMs are a great pace to start. First off, the fit is good in my ears and I wanted to push the 10mm, magnetic dynamic driver, by connecting it to my Hi-res DAC player. The results were good for a single-driver IEM, with clear sonics, jitter-free audio, a fuller range of sonic experience, and overall good clarity. I also appreciated the ergonomics of the device, and how balanced the audio felt. A great option with great pricing. INR 1,590.

Reach T-400 Treadmill

The T-400 is a sleek ‘Made in India’ motorised treadmill made of high-quality aluminium. Setting up was quite easy courtesy of an instructional video for setup. The treadmill is compact and fits easily even in smaller rooms. I tried the treadmill at various speeds and incline levels and the results were good. The treadmill is compact and light, and it’s easy to move around the house. The 3.5” LCD screen displays time, distance, calories, as well as pulse. The T-400 even has a tablet and cup holder. The introductory price is a great offering and a good investment for your health. INR 12,999.