OPPO’s latest smart phone offers impressive audio-visual experience  

OPPO has launched of the OPPO A78 in India, featuring an Ultra-Slim Retro Design with a 2.5D right-angled middle frame and smoothed edges. The smart phone comes in two colour finishes: Aqua Green and Mist Black. The Aqua Green A78 uses a double-layer process to superimpose OPPO’s first Diamond Matrix Design atop a water-green base layer; the Mist Black version comes with a touch of yellow-green to its pure black base to give the phone a unique metallic gloss.



The handset’s AMOLED screen is capable of deep blacks, great contrast, and true-to-life colours. The crisp 6.4-inch FHD+ display boasts a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate for a quick touch response when playing games, and smart adaptive backlighting that adjusts to various light environments.

Additionally, the A78’s L1 Widevine certification ensures it supports high-definition video streaming from all mainstream video platforms. For audio, its Dual Stereo Speakers with Real Original Sound Technology—tested by Dirac—output immersive surround sound whether you are listening to music, watching videos, or playing games. The handset also packs an Ultra Volume Mode that allows users to turn up the speaker level to 200 per cent for audible audio in the noisiest environments.

The A78 4G boasts a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth camera for delicate bokeh in portraits. The handset also supports the Dual-View Video function that enables simultaneous recording from its 8MP front and 50MP rear cameras to merge the footage into a single frame for creative vlogs.

Among other features, the smart phone's proprietary Battery Health Engine extends battery lifespan to as many as 1,600 charge and discharge cycles – the equivalent of up to four years of good use.

Rs 17,499.

Available online.